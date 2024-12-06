A mom of four's at-home rendition of Celine Dion's iconic song "My Heart Will Go On" has gone viral, capturing over 6 million views in a month on TikTok.
Stephanie Ferrett's Nov. 6 video post features her soaring vocals as she belts out, "You're here, there's nothing I fear / And I know that my heart will go on."
Tens of thousands of social media users reacted in awe to the nearly minute-long clip.
"Holy cow…I was not prepared for that! Amazing voice!" one TikTok user wrote.
"I forget that people this talented are just like normal people instead of them all being famous," another person added.
The 37-year-old former actress and singer, who lives with her family in Corona, California, told "Good Morning America" she's been singing since she was a young girl and sharing TikTok videos under her "Hey Mom" format, where her kids say, "Hey, Mom!" before they ask her to sing a song, has been a fun and creative outlet for her.
"I'm a singer. If you're a singer, you always sing. You're always singing everywhere. So, it never really goes away," Ferrett said.
Ferrett, a mom of 11-year-old twins, an 8-year-old son and a 5-year-old daughter, often makes TikTok posts with her children, and said it was a natural evolution of their home life.
"'Hey mom' kind of let me fulfill the singer in me, but then also be home with the kids," Ferrett said.
"They're like, my little tripods. They're just doing it anyways. So I'm like, 'Well, why not just add 'Hey mom' to it and make it a thing -- I'm always singing anyways and so that's how 'Hey mom' was born," she added.
Ferrett told "GMA" she loves to listen to and sing a variety of artists and genres, but among her staples are standards from the legendary Dion, Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston.
"I just love to sing everything -- theater, show tunes, everything. So, it's just kind of hard to pick a genre," Ferret said.
Ferrett's "Hey mom" TikTok series has also inspired her to return to her passion for performing and music, and she appeared on season 3 of the musical game show "I Can See Your Voice." In March, she also released her own album, "Bloom," and she said she dreams of releasing more songs and maybe her own Celine Dion album or Christmas album one day.
"I feel like [singing is] that gift that was given to me so that I could share that," Ferrett said.
At the end of the day, Ferrett said she simply loves to sing for her kids and be there with them as they make up and sing their own songs as well.
"They'll have these memories in the kitchen forever, like, they'll have their mom singing forever," Ferrett said. "I remember my dad. He created an album too, and he passed 10 years ago, and I'll always have that … and so it's like creating these core memories for them. That's what's important."