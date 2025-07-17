For one California mom, the number seven has proven to be a lucky one.
That's because 26-year-old Nauzhae Drake has welcomed all four of her children on 7/7 or July 7, including her youngest, newborn Kailowa, who was born just 10 days ago.
It all started six years ago when Drake gave birth to her oldest child, Kewan, even though his due date wasn't until July 20.
Drake then unexpectedly welcomed her second and third kids also on July 7, with Na'Zaiyla arriving in 2021 and Khalan in 2022. Their due dates were also supposed to be later in the month, on July 22 and 17, respectively.
"I did not expect to deliver them on July 7 -- it seemed like every time, it was a greater shock," Drake told "Good Morning America." "It was not planned. They all had different due dates."
Nevertheless, she said "everyone was born at either before or at 38 weeks," and all on the same day.
This past July 7, Drake said she was getting ready to celebrate her three older kids' birthday, a circus carnival-themed celebration that didn't go quite as planned.
"I was shopping for their birthday gifts because I didn't want to get them the day before … because I got them live animals. They got two guinea pigs and a lizard," Drake, a nursing student, explained. "So I was at the pet shop, and I was getting their animals, and I started having contractions consistently to where I knew it was time to go [to the hospital]."
Drake said she delivered baby Kailowa at 6:50 p.m. at St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, California, the same hospital where she welcomed her three older kids, something she said her children seemed to have predicted.
"They actually were saying that [Kailowa] was going to be born on that day," said Drake. "They're like, 'Yes, he is.' And I'm like, 'No, he's not.' But they're all excited about it. They love to help. They love having him around. I actually have to pry them off of him."