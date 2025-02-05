A first-time mom is getting real about motherhood in a viral TikTok video.
In the clip, Talijan, a mom of a toddler-aged son, breaks down the different ways a woman can change after welcoming a child into the world.
"You are never going to be the same person you were before you became a mom. Ain't no way, ain't no how. It is literally impossible and thank God," Talijan said in part. "Because that person would not be able to survive this chapter of life the way that you are. That person did not have the skillset, the thought process, the understanding of what this chapter needs."
Amanda Talijan shared the video on Feb. 3 and it has already picked up over 616,000 views in one day.
Her monologue has sparked thousands of comments with other moms chiming in to share their own experiences.
"I was ready for the physical changes I was NOT ready for the psychological changes. I was not ready to feel so lost in the person I am now. Having to mourn the myself has been difficult," wrote one TikTok user.
"I went from being a mouse to a lion," another mom said of how she's changed since becoming a parent.
"Being a mom made me stronger than I ever thought I was," someone else replied.
Talijan told "Good Morning America" she wanted to share the video to support other women in the same position as her.
"As a first-time mom who struggled with postpartum depression, I share unfiltered motherhood in hopes to support other women, to let them know they're not alone," Talijan told "GMA" via email. "Becoming a mother is a rebirth. Meeting yourself again once you become a mother is a complex and beautiful experience, called matrescence, and I wanted to share my thoughts and experience on this important subject."