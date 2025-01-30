A new mom is sharing the advice she received from a fellow mom which she says has changed her life.
Brooke Wells, a mom of a 1-year-old daughter, opened up about the advice in a Jan. 15 TikTok video.
"It was that anytime you're having a really hard day, which was me today, think about … the thing you're gonna want more than anything else when you're 80 and you're gonna wish you could do is go back just for one minute to see your kids at this age, when they're really tiny," Wells explained.
"You are gonna wish more than anything, you could just go back, have one more time rocking them to sleep, have one more time playing in the yard with them, have one more day at home with her and watching her fumbly walk," she continued.
Wells told "Good Morning America" a close friend shared the idea with her while she was still pregnant and she wanted to pass it along in the hopes the advice could help another parent "having a hard day."
"This reminder is always keeping me grateful for the journey of motherhood in its trials and triumphs," Wells said. "I love that video and it's advice that's changed my life."