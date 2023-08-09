Becoming a parent is undoubtedly a life-changing event.
Having a child means not only less time for yourself but also more responsibility and more worry for someone besides yourself.
With that in mind, four moms with nine children between them are sharing what they wish they did before having kids themselves.
"I wish I would have backpacked Europe," Terryl, a 50-year-old mom of two, said in a viral TikTok video.
Erin, also a mom of two, said she too wishes she had gone on the trip of her dreams earlier in life, saying, "We're in California. I wish I would've driven all the way down to the tip of Baja, Mexico."
Sarah, a 47-year-old mom of four daughters ranging in age from 13 to 23, said she wishes she had picked up an active hobby before she started having kids.
"Find a really fun hobby, like especially a fitness hobby, maybe skiing, waterskiing," she said. "I want to do them all now in my late 40s and my knees, my hip, there are so many things ... that are so much harder to do in my 40s than they were in my 20s."
Jenn, 57, a mom of a 7-year-old daughter, said her biggest piece of advice is to generally do "anything that scares you" before becoming a mom.
"Anything that scares you, that seems kind of dangerous, do it now before you have kids," she said. "Once you have kids, you sort of realize you can't do anything super dangerous because you really try to not die."
The moms -- Erin, Jenn, Terryl and Sarah -- regularly share life and parenting advice on their TikTok, @4friendsover40.
Their July 7 video on things to do before having kids has drawn over 10,000 comments so far, many from young women thanking them for the encouragement to live their lives fully.
"This is literally my sign to drive down to New Jersey in a few weeks after my summer classes," wrote one commenter.
"I'm 24. You guys make me feel so good because everything I'm doing is terrifying [right now]. I just moved to a new country. Maybe I'm on the right path," wrote another commenter.