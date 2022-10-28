Newborn babies in costume are the true treats this Halloween.
The staff at Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News, Virginia, made sure their tiniest patients would not miss out on Halloween festivities, despite being in the hospital's women and infant and neo-natal intensive care units for the holiday, dressing them up as farmers and farm animals and throwing them a sweet celebration of their own.
From a baby farmer to a baby cow and a baby pig, the newborns were all decked out to party at a spectacular Halloween barnyard bash.
Take a look at the photos below and get in the Halloween spirit as well!