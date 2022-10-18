McDonald's is officially in the Halloween spirit with the return of it's iconic and festive Happy Meal pails.

After some hype online and social media about the nostalgic Halloween buckets, the McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin are available starting Tuesday in the U.S. for a limited time.

McDonald's How to reuse Halloween Happy Meal pails from McDonald's.

McDonald's confirmed the news in a press release earlier this month that it would bring back the reusable, collectible pails that first came on the scene in 1986.

The retro Happy Meal is available from Oct. 18 through Halloween at participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

From potting plants in them to using them as festive accessories, McDonald's shared five fan-inspired ways to reuse the Halloween Pails after the meal is done.