Steph Curry's daughter Riley has been one of the NBA star's biggest cheerleaders from the very beginning.
The 12-year-old, in a golden yellow Golden State Warriors T-shirt, gave her point guard dad a high-five from the stands Tuesday as the Warriors defeated the Memphis Grizzlies, clinching their spot in the 2025 NBA playoffs, which kick off April 19.
The preteen has been stealing the spotlight from her superstar dad ever since she was a toddler.
In 2015, when Riley was 2, Curry brought her along to a post-game press conference, and she quickly became the star of the show, waving at reporters, yawning and even interrupting her dad to say, "Too loud, Daddy" and "Be quiet."
The following year, Riley caught reporters' attention again as Steph Curry was accepting a second MVP award, when she gestured to them that she was watching them, as ESPN reported at the time.
Riley is the eldest of Steph and Ayesha Curry's four children. Her younger siblings are Ryan, Canon and Caius.
Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry, the founder of the Sweet July magazine and skin care brand, married in July 2011.