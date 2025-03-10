Before blowing up to become the basketball sensation he is today, running point for the Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry made his March Madness mark leading the Davidson Wildcats to the Elite Eight in 2008 -- and now, the four-time NBA Champion will return to his alma mater to help lead the athletic program that gave him his start.
Davidson College first confirmed to ESPN on Monday that Curry has accepted a role as an assistant general manager for the university's basketball programs.
Curry played three seasons at Davidson under coach Bob McKillop from 2006-2009 before the Warriors selected the Akron, Ohio-native as the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft.
Widely regarded as one of the most influential and transformative players in basketball history, Curry now becomes the first active American player in any major professional sport to take an active administrative job for the NCAA.
Curry will work with newly hired assistant athletic director for basketball development and general manager Austin Buntz, a former member of the global basketball sports marketing team at Under Armour.
"The Davidson experience is top notch," Curry said in a press release. "My journey from when I got to Davidson in 2006 to now demonstrated that I had the opportunity to play basketball at the highest level, got a great education, an amazing network through the Davidson alumni and continue to wave the Davidson flag. I want very talented, high character student athletes to have that same experience."
The two-time NBA MVP hopes other rising scholar-athletes at Davidson can compete at the top level of college athletics while being compensated for use of their name, image and likeness.
Curry, his wife Ayesha Curry, and longtime Davidson College supporters Don, Matt and Erica Berman have started an eight-figure fund for both the men and women's programs.
Matt Berman, who played soccer for three seasons at Davidson as a member of the 2005 class, will also serve as an assistant GM.
The combined gift, to be called the Curry-Berman Fund, will provide a critical start for Davidson's efforts to compete in a transformed college sports world in which colleges and universities share revenue with players.
"For Davidson, providing one of the best athletic programs in the country is an integral part of our identity as one of the nation's best liberal arts colleges," Davidson College President Doug Hicks said. "The Currys and Bermans have provided an extraordinary gift, and they will give of their own time and expertise to ensure that we can continue providing an unparalleled educational experience -- for our scholar-athletes and for our entire college community.
Curry set the NCAA single-season record for three-pointers in his sophomore season and was named conference player of the year twice during his time on the Wildcats.
Curry returned to Davidson in 2022 to complete his undergraduate degree as a member of the class of 2010, which became a focal point in his eponymous 2023 sports documentary "Underrated." He was also inducted into the school's Hall of Fame.