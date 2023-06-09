"I was fortunate enough to not have to worry about 'Where can I go to shoot hoops or find kids that were my age that could throw the football around or play baseball with?' ... You realize how much you learn in those environments and every kid deserves that," he said. "So, we're trying to find creative ways to implement that here in the Oakland community, whether it's refurbishing playgrounds or sponsoring programs that are providing positive coaching and resources ... all those things matter, and I think it's a good balance to make sure these kids have as much fun as possible."