What to know about the Curry family as Ayesha and Steph Curry announce 4th child is on the way
Ayesha Curry and husband Steph Curry are expecting baby No. 4, according to a story on Ayesha Curry's Sweet July website.
"For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done," read a message from Ayesha Curry, posted on the website. "And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again."
She noted this would be a different experience than her prior children, as all three children have busy lives but "are now self-sufficient and don't need as much from us."
She also pointed to the new occurrence of being able to experience this pregnancy through the eyes of her other children.
"Their perspectives are so different and it's been the most exciting thing," she said.
Ayesha Curry said she has been inspired to slow down and take in the experience this time around, noting it would likely be her "last pregnancy."
Ayesha and Steph Curry first met as teenagers in 2003. They reconnected in 2008 and eventually married in June 2011. Together, they share three children: Riley, Ryan and Cannon Curry.
Ayesha is an actress and author whose lifestyle magazine and brand Sweet July sells apparel, accessories and home goods, and publishes articles on food, self-care, style, and social and cultural issues. Steph Curry, a guard for the Golden State Warriors, is widely regarded as one of the greatest basketball players of his generation.
Read about Steph and Ayesha Curry's children below.
Riley Elizabeth Curry
Riley Curry, the couple's eldest child, was born in July 2012.
Riley captured the nation's attention in 2015 when she was adorably featured in her father's press conferences during the NBA playoffs, interjecting multiple times from Steph Curry's lap.
"You're too loud daddy, be quiet," she said in one press conference.
Ryan Carson Curry
Ryan Curry, 8, was born in July 2015.
In an Instagram post celebrating Ryan's 8th birthday in July, Ayesha Curry gushed over her second daughter, calling her "My Ryan."
"My little night time baby. Full of energy, spunk, love and charisma. This girl makes our world go round," she wrote.
Canon W. Jack Curry
Canon Curry was born in July 2018.
In a birthday post from 2022, Steph Curry showed love for his son with a sweet caption.
"You light up the room and already bring joy to everyone you meet," he wrote. "@ayeshacurry and I got you forever. Happy 4th birthday #youngwolf."