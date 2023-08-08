Steph Curry is a basketball star with the Golden State Warriors, but he's also proving he can rock out.
During Paramore's concert at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Monday, the four-time NBA champion and two-time NBA Most Valuable Player sang "Misery Business" onstage with the band, surprising everyone in the audience.
"When you come to a Chase Center concert, you never know who might show up on stage," the venue shared in an Instagram post.
- 1
- 2
- 3
Curry also took to Instagram to share several photos and videos from his night out with wife Ayesha Curry.
"IYKYK," the athlete wrote in the caption.
Curry shared photos with the band and several clips of himself from the evening.
In one video, Paramore singer Hayley Williams welcomes Curry onstage. In another clip, Williams explains to the crowd that Paramore and Curry "go back a few years."
Williams then gives Curry a mic in another clip before she counts him down to sing.
Curry then belts out the bridge to the hit song and dances around with Williams as confetti blasts.
It's been a tradition at Paramore's concerts for a fan to be brought onstage to sing the bridge of "Misery Business."
Curry joins the likes of rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost of Florida, who've also sung along with Paramore during "Misery Business" on the band's current tour.
The tour, which supports the latest Paramore album, "This Is Why", wraps up its second North America stretch Aug. 13 in Salt Lake City. The tour will then head to New Zealand and Australia in November, finishing with a show in Melbourne Nov. 28.