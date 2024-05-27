Ayesha and Stephen Curry announced the arrival of their fourth child.
In a joint Instagram post on Sunday, the couple shared a photo of the new addition to their family, alongside the baby boy's name, Caius Chai, who was born on May 11.
"Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!!" the couple wrote in the caption. "He's doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!"
Celebrity friends and followers flocked to the comment section to celebrate the news including Hailey Bieber, Justin Timberlake and Winnie Harlow, among others.
"Congratulationsssss ✨💫🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍," Bieber wrote, while Timberlake commented, "Congrats!!!"
Harlow added, "🥹😍🥰 congratulations ❤️."
Earlier in March, the actress and author announced that she and the Golden State Warriors star were expecting their fourth child.
The announcement was made via a cover story for Ayesha's website, Sweet July.
"For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done," read a message from the website. "And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again."
At the time, she noted her fourth pregnancy would be a different experience than her prior children, as all three children have busy lives but "are now self-sufficient and don't need as much from us."
She also pointed to the new experience of being able to see this pregnancy through the eyes of her other children.
"Their perspectives are so different and it's been the most exciting thing," she said.
Ayesha and Steph Curry first met as teenagers in 2003. They reconnected in 2008 and eventually married in June 2011. In addition to Caius, the couple are also parents to three other kids: Riley, Ryan and Canon Curry.