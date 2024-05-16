At 34, first officer Jerome Lawrence is a successful pilot with United Airlines.
It took him years to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a pilot after he began flight lessons at 17. Today, he credits much of his success to his parents, mom Gwendoline Lawrence and late dad John Lawrence.
So when he realized he had the chance to surprise his mom on a trip home to their native Tobago, he jumped at the opportunity.
"I always wanted to fly my mom and dad as an airline pilot because they saw the dream. They saw me through it all so it was always a goal of mine to do that," the Denver-based pilot told "Good Morning America."
Jerome Lawrence said he didn't want to wait any longer "for the perfect moment" to fly his mom, now 62, considering just four months ago, his father died on Christmas Day, and he hadn't been able to fly him during his lifetime.
He recruited the help of his fellow United Airlines staffers to help him pull off the surprise, one which he shared on Instagram, which was later re-shared by the airline on Mother's Day.
"The biggest thing was her seeing me before we got to the plane. But everyone from the gate agents to the flight attendants, even my captain, everyone was like, 'OK, cool. Let's make this happen,'" Jerome Lawrence said.
Onboard United Flight 2353, from Houston to Port of Spain in Trinidad on April 30, Jerome Lawrence made a special announcement over the public-address system, which was caught on camera in a video that has since gone viral on social media.
"It's a special moment for me I'd like to share with you guys. There's a lady in here -- she's in first class -- is my mom," he said, before adding that it was his first time flying his mom and also his first time returning to the Caribbean islands in 17 years.
"I can't even begin to express how important it is to share this moment with you. It's been a long road for us," he continued. "My dad should have been here on this flight. But he decided to fly higher than all of us. He's up there with the other angels watching over us, and so, again, thank you for flying United. Thank you for being here with us."
He finished his surprise speech with a message to parents.
"Keep encouraging your children to be great and do whatever it is that they want to, because without the support of my mother and my father, I wouldn't be here flying you down to Port of Spain," he said.
Lawrence's mother told "GMA" she had "no idea at all" her son had planned a big surprise, which she said nearly overwhelmed her.
"I was so emotional leaving my niece at the airport that morning because I told her it will be the first time I'm traveling out and going home to no one," Gwendoline Lawrence recalled. "My husband would come to the airport and meet me, and so this was the first time in all my years of traveling, so I was very emotional."
In a statement to "GMA," United Airlines confirmed the surprise, saying, "We love being a part of the heartfelt moments that happen on United, and we're honored to be a part of the story as First Officer Jerome Lawrence turned his dreams into reality thanks to his mother's encouragement."
Jerome Lawrence said his late dad, whom he described as a "gentle giant," was a major figure in his life.
"Without his support, I probably wouldn't be here today. And that was why me flying him was always such an important thing, because I wanted him to see, hey, this is what you invested in all these years, come and see what it is … but he was loving, caring, very supportive," he said. "He provided for us in an immense capacity that I'm hoping one day, when I do have my own family, I'm able to replicate that in some capacity."
The Lawrences said they hope their shared story can support and inspire others too.
Gwendoline Lawrence said she encourages other parents to support their children.
"Get a feel of what your child or children would like to achieve. … You have to listen to them, talk with them, communicate with them and try to support them as best as you can," she said.
Jerome Lawrence added, "Whatever the dream is, it is possible because I'm a living testament that it is possible."