Serena Williams is passing on her active lifestyles to her daughters.

The tennis pro posted a video on Instagram on Christmas Day, featuring herself teaching her two daughters Olympia Ohanian, 6, and 4-month-old Adira River on how to "work out."

In the clip, Olympia sweetly holds Adira's hands while helping her little sister stand up on her two feet before carefully lowering her back to her original position with the help of her mom.

Williams, 42, can be heard speaking in French while guiding Olympia with the sweet sit-up exercise for the infant.

"We all work out in this family. @adiraohanian @olympiaohanian 💪🏿," Williams wrote in the caption of the post.

Williams has been enjoying her life as a mom of two. In October, the athlete shared a sweet photo on her Instagram story with her daughters whom she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian.

In the snap, Adira, who wore a moon-pattern onesie can be seen resting on Williams' chest.

Williams and Ohanian welcomed Adira in August. She announced the news via her TikTok account.

Last month, Williams spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how Olympia is "navigating" her new role as a big sister during her appearance at the CFDA Awards.

"She loves it," Williams told the publication. "Adira's like a tiny little baby, so Olympia just calls her her little sis."

Williams also opened up about the apprehension she had before welcoming Adira into her life.

"I was like, 'OK, I don't know if I can like anyone as much as I love Olympia,'" Williams said. "I was really nervous about that. But I feel like it all worked out."