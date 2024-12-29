Shohei Ohtani is going to be a dad!
The Los Angeles Dodgers star announced on his Instagram account on Saturday that he and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, are expecting their first child together.
The post includes a photo of a pink onesie, a pair of baby sneakers and a sonogram with their dog Dekopin or "Decoy" lying beside the baby items.
"Can't wait for the little rookie to join our family soon!" he wrote in the caption.
Earlier this year, Ohtani, who has been private about his personal life, revealed in a surprise statement in February that he was married.
Alongside a photo of a statement written in Japanese, he wrote in the caption at the time, "To all my friends and fans throughout, I have an announcement to make."
"Not only have I began a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan who is very special to me and I wanted everyone to know I am now married," he continued. "I am excited for what is to come and thank you for your support."
He was later pictured in March posing next to Tanaka, who is a Japanese basketball player, in a post shared by the Dodgers on X.
In 2024, Ohtani also made history by becoming the first MLB player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in a single season, a feat that helped him secure his first World Series title. His record-setting ball later sold for $4.4 million.