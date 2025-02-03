A group of siblings teamed up to re-create a childhood photo and surprised their parents on their 50th anniversary with the hilarious and heartwarming result.
When the siblings surprised their parents, they captured a video of their reactions, and the TikTok video post has since gone viral with over 947,000 views.
Tawnya Van Houten told Storyful that the professional photo they re-created, with her brother in a button-down shirt and cardigan and she and her sisters in a blue-and-black sweater, a pink-and-black dress, and a sky blue dress, was captured 34 years ago. She and her three siblings went as far as reproducing their outfits from the 1980s.
"My siblings and I were ages 5, 9, 14, and 16," Van Houten said. "For our parents' 50th wedding anniversary, we decided to recreate the iconic 80's look to surprise our parents. I sewed up some of our childhood outfits and thrifted our brother's sweater."
In the video clip, Van Houten's mother flips the framed photo around and asks, "What?" while lowering her glasses to take a closer look before bursting into laughter. Meanwhile, Van Houten's father quietly studies the photo in surprise.