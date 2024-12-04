Two Tennessee sisters surprised their parents with the happy news that they were both pregnant at the same time.
Amanda Levi, 23, and her younger sister Hannah Knoppel, 21, recorded themselves revealing their pregnancies back in September but only shared their parents' shocked reactions recently, in a November Instagram video post. The video clip has garnered over 270,000 likes since Nov. 19.
In the clip, the sisters' mom Tracy Campbell breaks into tears and their dad Roman Campbell says "No way!" when they learn of Levi's pregnancy. Then, the Campbells learn about Knoppel's pregnancy, prompting Roman Campbell to exclaim, "Oh my God!"
"My parents, I knew their reaction would be hilarious if we told them the same time, because they were absolutely not expecting me to be pregnant," Hannah Knoppel told "Good Morning America."
Levi said she and her younger sister found out about their pregnancies one day apart and told each other the same day they told their parents.
The sisters' pregnancies were especially surprising considering the challenges both have faced in recent years.
At one point, Levi and her husband Cody, who was diagnosed with brain cancer about two months after they married three years ago but is now cancer-free, were unsure they could conceive.
"We went to a fertility clinic and they said they didn't know if [we'd] be able to have kids, that if we were going to, we should wait at least a year or two," Levi recalled.
Knoppel and her husband Zachary had experienced a miscarriage before they welcomed their first child, now six months old.
"When we told [our parents], I think my mom just realized, like, all of that at once, that it's pretty much a miracle," Levi said.
Levi and Knoppel are due about a week apart between the end of May 2025 and the first week of June 2025.
Levi said it has been "really fun" to share their pregnancy journeys together.
"She's gone through everything before so she can give me her advice about how to deal with the [morning] sickness, and we've been making these cute little videos together," Levi said. "So, it's really nice having someone to do it with, and we already got along as sisters."