Tallulah Willis shared a heartwarming glimpse at a recent family gathering with her dad Bruce Willis over the weekend.
Over the weekend, Tallulah Willis shared a series of touching photos from a Sunday visit to her grandmother's home.
In the first image, Tallulah Willis is seen sitting on the floor, holding hands with her dad as they smile warmly at each other.
Another photo captures the pair sharing a sweet embrace, with Tallulah Willis' grandmother seated at the dining table in the background.
A third snap shows Tallulah Willis' fiancé Justin Acee holding Bruce Willis by the arm as the two flash big smiles for the camera.
"Sunday Funday at Grams!" she captioned the post. "Grateful 🕊️."
Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022 and frontotemporal dementia in 2023, shares Tallulah Willis and her sisters Rumer Willis and Scout Willis with ex-wife Demi Moore.
He is also father to daughters Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn, whom he shares with wife Emma Heming Willis.
Earlier this year, the entire blended family came together to celebrate Bruce Willis' 70th birthday on March 19, sharing heartfelt tributes on social media.
Tallulah Willis wrote in a post at the time, "happy 70th to my favorite friend! you are a light that can never be dimmed! I love you so proud to be your baby."