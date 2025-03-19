Bruce Willis' family members are his biggest supporters.
The "Die Hard" actor turned 70 on Wednesday, and to celebrate the milestone, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, and three of his daughters -- Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis and Rumer Willis -- shared sweet messages for him.
In her post, Heming Willis shared a photo of her husband on a four-wheeler and wrote, "It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan."
She added, "So flood him with all the love today—he will feel it, I swear he will. You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you ✨"
Willis' daughter, Tallulah Willis, shared two separate posts about him. In the first, she shared a black-and-white photo of him from a film set and called him her "favorite friend."
"you are a light that can never be dimmed!" she wrote. "I love you so proud to be your baby Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis 🐟🐠"
In her second post about him, which had a photo of the both of them, Tallulah Willis reflected on what it's been like to be the actor's daughter over the years.
"🎂🎂 he’s a spaceman, a hero with a badge, a sassy detective with unparalleled banter - and it’s been a privilege to witness all these different characters enlived, and engraved into history because of his innate sprit and soul," she said.
She continued, "but really - this is my Dad. throughout my childhood I was so frequently asked what it was like to have capital B Bruce Willis as a dad, that somehow these people thought that when they saw him jump off buildings via a 20ft screen he remained EXTRA LARGE."
"he’s a person, a man, a son, a kid from Jersey who hit the mother f---ing jackpot of life by the stroke of luck he couldn’t even explain," she added. "and I love this Jersey boy, who combed my hair in baths, and always made sure I layed a towel down before eating on his bed, and is known far and wide as the Corn Cake King to our safe circle of intimates."
She ended her message by saying, "for years I would get red in the face when people found out my 'full' name. but, im pretty damn proud to be Tallulah Belle Bruce Willis."
In Rumer Willis' post, she shared a video of her dad and her mom, Demi Moore, dancing.
"To the King…I love you Daddio," Rumer Willis captioned the post. "Happy 70th Birthday papa"
Scout Willis also took to Instagram and shared a carousel of images of her dad.
"Happy birthday to the Greatest of all time. 🐐," she captioned the post. "Every day I thank the Gods that 50% of my DNA is from him. The music I make, the magic I create, and the magnetic mischief I incite, that’s my father’s legacy alive in the world."
Bruce Willis shares the three daughters with ex-wife, Demi Moore. He is also the father to daughters Mabel Ray Willis and Evelyn Penn Willis, whom he shares with Heming Willis.
The actor's family revealed in 2022 that he had been diagnosed with aphasia, a condition where the brain's ability to understand or express language is impaired, according to the National Institutes of Health.
The following year, they announced that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia, a type of dementia that impacts one's personality and may cause behavioral changes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Since then, his family has supported him and shared updates about the actor's diagnosis on social media.