Demi Moore celebrated daughter Tallulah Willis' birthday with a trip down memory lane.
Moore, who is Oscar-nominated this year for her role in "The Substance," took to Instagram earlier in the week to mark the special day, sharing several photos of her daughter.
"My baby is 31 today!" she wrote in the caption. "Happy Birthday my sweet magical angel! Love you to the moon @buuski!"
One photo that stood out from the bunch shows Moore with ex Bruce Willis and Tallulah Willis, their youngest daughter.
The snap included two separate images of the trio having a sweet family moment. One shows Bruce Willis giving Tallulah Willis a kiss on her head, an act that makes her smile.
Moore's post also included several throwback photos of her and her daughter throughout the years.
Moore and Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023, were married from 1987 to 2000 and share three daughters: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis.
Bruce Willis also shares two daughters, Mabel and Evelyn, with wife Emma Heming Willis.