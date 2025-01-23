Demi Moore's daughters are sharing praise for their mom after she earned her first Oscar nomination at the 2025 Oscars.
Moore was nominated for best actress at the 97th Academy Awards for her work in the body horror film "The Substance" on Thursday.
Tallulah Willis shared a photo to Instagram of Moore and two-time Oscar-winning actress Elizabeth Taylor together in sharing her congratulations.
"In great company," she captioned the snap. "Bursting for you and the art you've created maman I love u."
Rumer Willis also shared her excitement for her mom in two Instagram story posts.
On the first, which featured a throwback photo of them together, she wrote "OSCAR NOMINATED." With the second, which featured a nostalgic photo of her mom, she wrote "SHE DID IT!!"
Moore shares her three children, including daughter Scout Willis, with ex-husband and fellow actor Bruce Willis.
In the best actress race, Moore is up against Cynthia Erivo for "Wicked," Karla Sofía Gascón for "Emilia Pérez," Mikey Madison for "Anora" and Fernanda Torres for "I'm Still Here."
Moore shared a statement reacting to her Oscar nomination earlier in the day, calling it "an incredible honor" and saying her awards season experience so far has "been beyond my wildest dreams."
"Truly there are no words to fully express my joy and overwhelming gratitude for this recognition. Not only for me but for what this film represents," she continued. "I am deeply humbled."
In the Coralie Fargeat-directed film, Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a fading Hollywood star who turns to something known as The Substance in the hopes of creating a younger, more beautiful, more perfect version of herself.
Moore previously took home a Golden Globe and is also up for a Screen Actors Guild Award for her work in "The Substance."