Tallulah Willis opened up in an emotional interview on "The Drew Barrymore Show" Wednesday about how she is coping with father Bruce Willis' frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

Calling it a "really aggressive" and "rare" cognitive disease, Tallulah Willis explained why she and her family, including stepmom Emma Heming Willis and mom Demi Moore, have been so open about the "Die Hard" star's struggle.

"On one hand, it's who we are as a family, but also, it's really important for us to spread awareness about FTD," the 29-year-old explained. "If we can take something that we're struggling with as a family and individually ... and turn it around into something beautiful, that's really special for us."

Bruce Willis and Tallulah Willis celebrate Bruce Willis' 60th birthday at Harlow on March 21, 2015 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Of her father's current condition, Tallulah Willis said he is "the same," which she said "is the best thing I could ask for."

"What I see is ... love when I'm with him," she said. "He's my dad and he loves me."

She added, "Part of this that has become a really beautiful way for me to heal with this is becoming, like, an archeologist to my dad's stuff -- his world, his little trinkets and doodads."

Barrymore also shared her thoughts on her own experience with Bruce Willis during Wednesday's show.

"Everyone was in love with him," said Barrymore. "I'm lucky enough to have hung out with him and known him a little bit personally."

Elsewhere in the interview, Tallulah Willis showed never-before-seen private photos of her father in his pre-fame days, which she said helped her find a connection with him, as he is her age in some of the shots.

"He's a goofball," she said. "He's an absurd person, and I'm an absurd person."

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with FTD earlier this year, his family announced in February. The family announced previously, in spring 2022, that he had been diagnosed with aphasia.

"Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD)," the family said in their February statement. "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

According to the National Institutes of Health, FTD is the result of "damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain."

"Many possible symptoms can result, including unusual behaviors, emotional problems, trouble communicating, difficulty with work, or difficulty with walking," the NIH states. "FTD is rare and tends to occur at a younger age than other forms of dementia. Roughly 60% of people with FTD are 45 to 64 years old."

The NIH states that FTD is a progressive disease, meaning that symptoms worsen over time.

"In the early stages, people may have just one symptom," the agency states. "As the disease progresses, other symptoms appear as more parts of the brain are affected. It is difficult to predict how long someone with FTD will live. Some people live more than 10 years after diagnosis, while others live less than two years after they are diagnosed."

FTD currently has no cure, and no treatments slow or stop the progression, according to the NIH, however there are ways to manage symptoms, including medications and physical and occupational therapy.