Alex Morgan is a superstar soccer player and now a history-making mom on the field too.

In Wednesday night's final of the SheBelieves Cup, Morgan scored her 14th goal for the U.S. Women's National Team since giving birth to her daughter Charlie nearly three years ago.

The goal makes Morgan the highest scoring mom in USWNT history, the team confirmed on Twitter.

Morgan's goal Wednesday night also helped lead the USWNT to a 2-1 victory over Brazil, giving them their fourth straight SheBelieves Cup title.

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images Alex Morgan raises the SheBelieves Cup trophy as the United States Women's National Soccer Team celebrates following the 2023 SheBelieves Cup soccer match between the United States and Brazil at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023.

Morgan is one of three mothers on the current USWNT roster, joining Crystal Dunn and Adrianna Franch.

Morgan's daughter Charlie, who will turn 3 in May, watched her mom compete against Brazil on Wednesday at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, and joined her on the field after to celebrate the win.

Andrew Hancock/ISI Photos/Getty Images Alex Morgan #13 of the United States kicks a ball with her daughter Charlie after winning the SheBelieves Cup against Brazil at Toyota Stadium on Feb. 22, 2023 in Frisco, Texas.

Charlie has grown up on the soccer field, traveling with her mom to games and tournaments across the country.

Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images, FILE In this July 4, 2021 file photo Alex Morgan poses with her daughter, Charlie Carrasco at the practice fields in Hartford, Conn.

Morgan scored her first goal for the USWNT as a mom in February 2021, less than one year after she gave birth.