Victoria and David Beckham took a walk down the memory lane this week to mark a huge milestone in their marriage.
The famous couple shared a photo of themselves in joint Instagram post on Wednesday in which the two can be seen re-wearing what appear to be their iconic purple outfits from their wedding while sitting on thrones and holding hands.
The former Spice Girl's purple gown included a rosette covered shoulder strap with red lining inside, while the famed former footballer wore a purple suit and shirt with matching purple suede boots and a purple rose pinned to his lapel.
"Look what we found… 😅💜," the post's caption read.
The Beckhams wore the purple outfits, which were designed by Antonio Berardi, when they tied the knot on July 4, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland.
Their nuptials were featured in a recent Netflix docuseries about the soccer legend, titled "BECKHAM."
The wedding was held just a few months after the arrival of the couple's first child, Brooklyn Beckham, now 25, who was born March 4, 1999.
The couple are also parents to three additional children, Romeo Beckham, 21, Cruz Beckham, 19, and Harper Seven Beckham, 12.
In April, David Beckham celebrated Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday by sharing a heartfelt post alongside a collage of photos and videos of his partner throughout the years.
"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife… As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished," her wrote in the caption at the time.
He then joked that some of her accomplishments included being Posh Spice, a businesswoman and "marrying an England captain."
"Your biggest success are your children , you guide them , love them & teach them… They love you beyond words," he continued. "We all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all."