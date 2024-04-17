David Beckham took to Instagram on Wednesday to offer his wife, designer and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, a happy 50th birthday in a heartfelt post with a collage of photos and videos of his partner throughout the years.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife… As you head into this birthday you should look back and be proud of what you have accomplished," his post began. He joked that some of her accomplishments include being Posh Spice, a business woman and "marrying an England captain."

Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the Netflix 'Beckham' UK Premiere, Oct. 3, 2023, in London. Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

He continued the post highlighting the love his children have for her.

"Your biggest success are your children , you guide them , love them & teach them… They love you beyond words," wrote David Beckham.

David Beckham said his wife's "biggest success" were the children they share. David Beckham/Instagram

The British power couple wed July 4, 1999, totaling more than 24 years of marriage. They are parents to four children, sons Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz Beckham as well as one daughter Harper Beckham.

He finished the post with love and well wishes for his wife.

"We all love you so much x Have a special day you deserve it all," he wrote.