David and Victoria Beckham are celebrating 24 years as husband and wife.
The power couple, who wed July 4, 1999, marked their wedding anniversary with with a night out in London with three of their children.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the fashion designer and former Spice Girl shared a slideshow of photos from their festivities, including one of her with daughter Harper, who turns 12 in a few days.
The former pro soccer star is also pictured alongside sons Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18, in the images. It appeared the only family members missing were the couple's son Brooklyn, 24, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 28.
- 1January 31, 2023
- 2
- 3
Earlier in the day, the lovebirds shared heartfelt messages to each other on Instagram.
"Still holding hands and still laughing (with you not just at you 😂) I love you so much @davidbeckham," Victoria Beckham wrote alongside a carousel of photos of her and her husband through the years.
David Beckham, on the other hand, paid tribute to "the best wife, mummy & drinking partner (most of the time 🤪)," and shared an epic throwback photo of them.