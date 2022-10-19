Victoria Beckham is taking a walk down memory lane and reflecting on some of her most standout looks.

The singer and fashion designer posted a TikTok video on Tuesday in which she chronicled several past hair and makeup choices, using viral audio from freelance interior designer and TikTok creator Anthony Immediato, or Immediato Interiors.

At the beginning of the short clip, Beckham is seen getting her hair styled before six photos of her with totally different looks through the years flash across the screen.

"How I feel about certain design choices with little to no explanation," the audio states.

In the first photo, Beckham is seen with a red blunt bob, which the audio describes as a "yes." The next is a spiked brunette pixie cut, which is also described as a "yes."

The third photo shows Beckham with a tousled platinum blonde pixie cut and side-swept bangs -- a look described by the audio as an "absolutely not."

A photo of Beckham with long locks and a center part appears next; the audio states simply, "For me, this one's 50/50."

The next photo shows her with an asymmetrical light brown bob. "100% no," the audio states.

The video concludes with a snap of Beckham wearing a teased, pulled-back low ponytail along with the audio "Yes, and I don't care that it's impractical."

Since posting, Beckham's video has garnered more than 154,000 views, and more than 14,000 likes.

Fans sounded off with their own thoughts in the video's comment section.

"Yes to all of them bc you rocked every single look," one TikToker wrote. Another chimed in, writing, "The blonde bob is iconic tho."

Lately, Beckham has been photographed wearing wavy, piecey bronde (a mix of blonde and brunette) medium-length hair. She recently posted a mashup of photos while in New York City, wearing her new VB Bucket Bag, from "my pre SS23 collection dropping super soon!"

She was also spotted earlier this month at Paris Fashion Week, with her family -- including husband David Beckham and their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper -- and another new VB Bucket Bag in tow.