A woman captured the moment her grandfather reunited with her "darling" grandmother and their heartwarming reunion has quickly gone viral.
Ashley Allen's TikTok video, which has picked up over 2 million views and counting, shows her "pa" Coy Latimer in a wheelchair, getting pushed into his wife's long-term care facility before her grandma Joy Latimer notices him and buries her face in her hands.
When Joy Latimer, who Allen said has Alzheimer's disease, eventually turns around, her husband leans over to give her a hug and kiss. The two then sit together while she enjoys a treat from Dairy Queen, an action Allen explained in the accompanying video text as something "he always has" brought for her.
"My grandparents have been married for 67 years and are still madly in love," Allen told "Good Morning America." "They have been living together alone and taking care of each other, but my grandmother has very advanced Alzheimer's and my granddad has very advanced COPD [chronic obstructive pulmonary disease]."
Allen explained that her grandfather had felt nervous before seeing his longtime love again after two weeks apart.
"After making the hard decision that my grandmother needed to go to a long-term memory care facility, my granddad did not get to see her for a couple weeks while he was also healing from a fall," she said. "He finally got to see her and was so excited/nervous as if it was their first date!"
Allen said her grandparents loved seeing each other and even though her grandmother has memory loss, she could identify her husband during the visit.
"She has been asking for him and missing him. She recognized him and they both burst into tears when they saw each other," Allen recalled. "He is so happy to know she is safe and doing well."