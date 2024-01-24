For anyone who watches football games with a diehard fan, a woman in Texas has the perfect idea to make game-watching fun, just in time for this weekend's NFL playoff games.

Makenzie Waters of Frisco has been married to her husband Justin, a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan, for nearly seven years.

"He was born and raised in Texas and so he's been a Cowboys fan his whole life," Waters told "Good Morning America." "And through him, I have learned to also love them."

Waters, a kindergarten teacher, said she was not much of a football fan when she and her husband met, but for the past seven years, she has watched every Cowboys football game with him.

Makenzie Waters created a bingo card to match her husband Justin's football-watching habits. Courtesy of Makenzie Waters

She said her husband is superstitious -- wearing the same homemade Cowboys shorts and slippers for every game -- and has the same reactions each game too.

So this NFL season, Waters created a bingo game to add a level of fun and humor to her own football-watching experience.

Instead of numbers, Waters' homemade bingo card features one of her husband's football-watching habits in each square, from slapping his knee and covering his face to asking "Whyyyyy" and high-fiving.

"I just thought it would be funny to show the hilarious things he does, and just show how well I know him and all of his particular things that he does," she said.

Waters said one of the squares on the card, the "quiet clap," was an addition to her husband's football-watching habits after the birth of the couple's son Cooper last year.

"When Cowboys games were playing when the baby was sleeping, he kind of had to be quiet, so the 'quiet clap' originated," Waters explained. "And it's kind of just stuck."

When Waters shared her bingo card on TikTok earlier during the NFL season, it received over 26 million views.

She said as the season has progressed, more and more people have tagged her in videos showing them recreating their own bingo cards.

"It's been fun watching everyone do it," Waters said.

Unfortunately for the Waters family and other Cowboys fans, the team fell to the Green Bay Packers in the wildcard round of the playoffs back on Jan. 14.

Waters said her advice for spouses and partners of football fans whose teams suffer a loss is to just "move on" from the season.

"Once the Cowboys are done, he's done watching football," Waters said of her husband. "We just fill our Sundays with other fun things to do so he doesn't think about it."