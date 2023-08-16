A New York family has reunited with the hospital staffer who helped their daughter nearly two decades ago after she had been abandoned at a Staten Island hospital.
"The baby [was] wrapped in a blanket and she was just laying there and I just scooped her up," cardiac technician Claudia Beadle recalled to New York ABC station WABC.
Vicky Lynn Laffin was just a newborn at the time in February 2004 when Beadle found her in a bathroom at Richmond University Medical Center.
Beadle and the team at Richmond's pediatrics clinic cared for baby Vicky until she was adopted by Angela and Dennis Laffin, who are also parents to a biological son and an adopted son named Frank.
Similar to Vicky, Frank was abandoned as a baby at a day care center, also in Staten Island.
"They didn't know that they were abandoned up until a couple of months ago. Because we never used the words 'abandoned,' 'left behind' ... it's just not in our vocabulary," Angela Laffin said.
The siblings had recently decided to each take DNA tests in the hopes of learning more about their personal histories. But what they discovered was nothing short of a miracle.
"My brother had popped up as my full sibling, my biological brother," Vicky Laffin said.
The Laffins found out Vicky and Frank Laffin are biological siblings and both share the same birth mother.
"We were both found a year and a half apart and wound up in the same family. The odds are insane," Frank Laffin said.
The Laffins have since reunited with the women who discovered and cared for both Vicky and Frank as babies years ago.
"Walking in here, it was definitely emotional, it definitely felt a little overwhelming but it was really nice to see the place where I was left and see that Claudia was so great and took such good care of me," Vicky Laffin said.