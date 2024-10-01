A granddaughter traveled nearly 2,000 miles and surprised her beloved grandparents at home.
Valerie Diem traveled from Arizona to Elgin, Illinois for a sleepover with her grandparents.
Diem shared the touching reunion in a TikTok postin August featuring a video clip showing her walking into her grandparents' home and waking up her grandmother who was napping on the couch at the time.
"Hi Grandma, surprise!" Diem said to her grandmother in the video. "I came to visit!"
"Oh my God, I'm so happy," her grandmother replied.
Diem told Storyful her grandparents had no idea she would be visiting.
"They did not know I was coming and we are very close, so it was a great surprise," Diem told Storyful.