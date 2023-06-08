As high school student Madison Evans led the 400-meter dash at a recent track meet, her younger brother was in her peripherals with a speedy show of support from the stands.
Evans' little brother took on the role of ultimate hype man and sprinted alongside her from the elevated cement steps of the stadium as she represented Klein Forest High School in Houston, Texas.
Though he took a spill while running, he got right back up.
After her impressive first-place finish, Evans advanced to compete in the Texas State Championships in two weeks.
No word yet on whether her brother will be there to cheer her on or train to keep up with her at the next meet.
Editor's note: This was originally published on May 2, 2023.