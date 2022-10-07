A 2-year-old boy in Texas is going viral for his impressive cheerleading moves.

Liam, of Pflugerville, Texas, was captured on video cheering on the sidelines of a football game alongside his older sister Amaya.

The toddler nailed every move done by Amaya and her teammates, including the jump at the end.

The siblings' mom wrote on Instagram that Liam learned the moves after watching Amaya practice over and over again in the family's living room.

Liam isn't the only toddler with incredible cheerleading moves.

