Social media is eating up a new budget-friendly fast food order from McDonald's that's gone viral on TikTok.

Leiela Kapewa-Latu posted a video of her ordering what's been dubbed the "$12 dinner box" at her local McDonald's, which has racked up more than 12 million views and counting.

Leiela Kapewa-Latu ordered the $12 dinner box at her local Texas McDonald's, which has now gone viral on TikTok. xolovelei/TikTok

"There's two cheeseburgers in here, but there are four small fries, one-piece chicken nuggets and there's two Big Macs -- $12 y’all," she said of the order, which was actually $12.19 before tax.

If each item had been purchased separately for pickup at the same location using the McDonald's app, it would have cost more than twice as much, but the stay-at-home mom saved a total of $14 with her order.

A look at the food included in the now-viral McDonald's dinner box at one Texas location. ABC News

"It fed my family of five," Kapewa-Latu told "Good Morning America." "I'm just happy to get the word out there and let people know, like, there are still deals."

Her video has garnered many reactions, and comments highlighting that prices and certain items in the bundle may vary depending on where you live.

"This dinner box is $22 here in Ohio," one user wrote.

"The bundle box Las Vegas is $14.99 and comes with a different selection," another commenter said.

McDonald's reiterated in a statement to ABC News that "franchisees set their own prices and have the flexibility to create promotions that will drive demand in their restaurants."

Food writer Olivia Bria, who recently wrote about a McDonald's "secret menu," told "GMA" that "restaurants have secret menu items because the consumers want to feel exclusive."

She continued, "When you have constant, loyal customers, they want to feel special."

This is not the first fast-food meal savings hack to soar to viral status on social media. Last Fall, Samantha Matthews shared her simple solution to meal prep using Chipotle catering for a family-friendly, cost-efficient order.

Others have since applied the same tactic at other restaurants, from Red Lobster to Chili's.