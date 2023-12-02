Whether you have a holiday party coming up, a cookie swap on the calendar or just want some new festive treats to have on hand this season, baker and cookbook author Dan Langan has just the recipes to try out.

Langan joined "Good Morning America" on Saturday to share three versions of classic Christmas cookies from his cookbook "Bake Your Heat Out: Foolproof Recipes to Level Up Your Home Baking."

The cover of Dan Langan's new cookbook. Published by Union Square & Co. Photography © Rikki Snyder.

Check out the full recipes for all three confections below.

Buttercream Frosted Sugar Cookies

"When you're not quite up for baking a cake but want to mark someone's special day with a bit of pizzazz, these showy stunners are just the ticket. Oversized, soft and a bit flexible, thanks to a combination of oil and butter, they have all the appeal of a slice of cake, no forks required. With melted white chocolate and a hint of almond for flavor and rainbow sprinkles just for fun, the only thing these substantial, satisfying cookies are missing is the candles!"

Makes 12 large cookies

Ingredients

10 tablespoons (1 1/4 sticks/140 grams) unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons

1/2 cup (95 grams) white chocolate chips

2 tablespoons canola oil

3/4 cup (150 grams) granulated sugar

1/4 cup (55 grams) lightly packed light brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon fine salt

1/8 teaspoon almond extract

1 large egg

1 large egg yolk

2 cups (260 grams) all-purpose flour

1/3 cup (60 grams) rainbow sprinkles

Simple Vanilla Buttercream

8 tablespoons (1 stick/113 grams) unsalted butter, softened to spreadable consistency

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste, or 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Small pinch fine salt

1 cup (120 grams) powdered sugar, sifted if lumpy

1 tablespoon buttermilk or milk

Directions

For the buttercream: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, mix the butter on low until smooth. Beat in the vanilla and salt, then beat on medium-high until very smooth and shiny, 3 to 4 minutes, scraping down the bowl with a rubber spatula a few times during mixing. The butter should become lighter in color and very smooth, like mayonnaise.

Add the powdered sugar and mix on low until combined, then raise the speed to medium and beat for 1 minute. Scrape down the bowl and paddle. Add 2 teaspoons of the buttermilk and mix on low to combine. Raise the speed to medium-high and beat for 5 to 6 minutes, stopping to scrape down the bowl and paddle after 3 or 4 minutes. The frosting is ready when it is nearly white in color, which indicates that enough air has been whipped in. If it isn't visibly lighter, just continue mixing. If it feels too stiff to spread easily, beat in the remaining teaspoon of buttermilk 1/2 teaspoon at a time (see Baker's Note).

Baker's Note: If the buttercream is still stiff after adding the extra buttermilk, it is probably too cold. Heat one-quarter of the buttercream in the microwave for about 6 seconds or until fluid. Beat the melted buttercream into the buttercream on medium-high for another couple of minutes.

For the cookies: In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine the butter, white chocolate chips and oil, and heat in 20-second bursts, stirring after each for 10 seconds, until melted and smooth, about 80 seconds total. Use a rubber spatula to press and stir the chips until smooth. (It's OK if a few small, un-melted bits remain.)

Add both sugars, vanilla, baking powder, salt and almond extract, and whisk until incorporated. Add the egg and egg yolk and whisk for 1 minute or until the mixture lightens in color and thickens enough that the whisk leaves lines in the mixture. Use a rubber spatula to stir in the flour until almost combined, then add the sprinkles and blend until just the flour and sprinkles are fully incorporated. The dough will be soft. Cover and chill for at least 4 hours and up to 2 days.

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 F with a rack in the center position. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

Using a large (1/4 cup) scoop, form 12 dough balls, shaping them with your hands. Place 6 dough balls on each prepared sheet.

Bake the cookies on the center rack, one sheet at a time (keep the second pan refrigerated while the first bakes), for 14 to 16 minutes, or until the edges are set and turning golden, the tops are pale and puffy, and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with moist crumbs. Cool the cookies completely on the baking sheets.

Frost the cooled cookies with the buttercream. Store the cookies in an airtight container for up to 4 days.

Baker's Note: If these (or, really, any) cookies are a tad overbaked, slide the parchment onto your counter and cover them with another sheet of parchment anchored with 2 butter knives. This will trap in some steam and help them to stay soft.

Almond Crinkle Thumbprint Cookies

"I set out to create a chewy almond cookie that celebrated my favorite snacking nut and landed on these flavorful gems, which just happen to be gluten-free. Toasting the almond flour for the batter intensifies its flavors, giving the cookies their deep nuttiness. Rather than a powdered sugar coating, these are rolled in chopped almonds, which creates cracks and crinkles as the cookies puff in the oven. I think they are prettiest filled with jam, but you can press a chocolate kiss into the center of each if you prefer. They are delicious either way."

Makes about 24 cookies

Ingredients

2 2/3 cups (265 grams) ultra-fine almond flour

8 tablespoons (1 stick/113 grams) unsalted butter

3/4 cup (150 grams) granulated sugar

2 tablespoons (30 grams) lightly packed light brown sugar

2 tablespoons (15 grams) cornstarch

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3/4 teaspoon fine salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1 large egg

1 cup (150 grams) very finely chopped almonds, for rolling (optional)

Approximately 1/3 cup (120 grams) fruit preserves

Directions

In a skillet, cook the almond flour over medium-low heat, stirring and turning frequently with a spatula until it begins to smell nutty and turns a few shades darker, 4 to 5 minutes. Transfer to a bowl.

Melt the butter in the same skillet over low heat. Scrape the butter into a large bowl and add both sugars, cornstarch, vanilla, salt, baking powder, almond extract and 2 teaspoons of water. Whisk until well combined and thickened, about 1 minute. Add the egg and whisk vigorously until combined. Add the almond flour and stir with a spatula to combine. The dough will be soft. Chill the dough for about 2 hours, or until it is scoopable.

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 325 F with a rack in the center position. Line two rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

Use a small (rounded tablespoon) scoop to make dough balls and roll each ball in the chopped almonds (if using). Place 12 balls on each prepared sheet and flatten them into 3/4-inch-thick disks. Bake the cookies on the center rack, one sheet at a time, for 14 to 16 minutes, or until puffed and set at the edges. Make an indentation in the center of each warm cookie (the end of a wooden spoon works well) and fill with a scant 1/2 teaspoon of preserves. Let the cookies cool completely on the baking sheets.

Store in an airtight container for up to 3 days.

Baker's Note: You can fill these with whatever floats your boat, from fruit preserves to hazelnut spread.

Gingerbread Cutout Cookies

"What is a holiday cookie plate without some decorated gingerbread cookies? This dough handles beautifully and is ready to roll and cut in just one hour, with a tender texture that bakes up chewy or crisp, however you like them best. As with the Roll-and-Cut Sugar Cookies on page 64, I have replaced some of the flour with milk powder, which controls how much they spread during baking without making them tough. I've pushed the spicing to a fairly robust level here, underscored by a good bit of salt, so these cookies are no shrinking violets. You can dial back the ground ginger a tad if you prefer or tame the flames with lots of royal icing."

Makes about 30 large cookies

Ingredients

12 tablespoons (1 1/2 sticks/170 grams) unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch cubes and left at room temperature for 20 minutes

3/4 cup, plus 2 tablespoons (210 grams) lightly packed dark brown sugar

1/2 cup (43 grams) dry milk powder, whirred in a blender if coarse

1 tablespoon ground ginger

2 1/2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 1/4 teaspoons fine salt

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1/3 cup (125 grams) unsulfured molasses

1 large egg yolk (reserve the egg white for royal icing if desired)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

2 3/4 cups (360 grams) all-purpose flour

Powdered sugar, for dusting

Royal Icing

2 cups (240 grams) powdered sugar, sifted

1 large egg white (Baker's Note)

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

Directions

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine the butter, brown sugar, milk powder, ginger, cinnamon, salt, baking soda, nutmeg and cloves. Mix on low for about 30 seconds to combine, then beat on medium until a smooth, stiff paste forms, about 2 minutes.

Scrape down the bowl and paddle, then add the molasses, egg yolk, and vanilla and mix on low until combined, stopping to scrape the bowl as needed. Add the flour and mix on low until a crumbly dough just starts to form. Scrape down the bowl and paddle again, then continue to mix another 20 seconds or so until a rough dough forms. Knead the dough in the bowl 3 or 4 times to make a smooth dough.

Divide the dough in half and pat each portion into a 1-inch-thick slab. Wrap each dough slab in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour. (If the dough is refrigerated for longer than 1 hour, let it come to room temperature for 30 minutes or it will be too hard to roll.)

When ready to bake, preheat the oven to 375 F with a rack in the center position. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

To roll the dough, sprinkle a sheet of parchment with a generous amount of powdered sugar. Roll out the dough 1/8 inch thick, moving it around on the parchment after every couple of passes of the rolling pin to prevent sticking.

Cut out cookies with cutters, using firm downward pressure and fitting as many onto your dough slab as possible. Lift off the scraps, then use an offset spatula to transfer the cookies to the prepared baking sheets, leaving about 1/2 inch between them. Roll out and cut the second portion of dough just as you did the first. Combine the scraps into a pile, pressing them together and kneading just a few times. Reroll the scraps and cut out a few more cookies.

Bake the cookies on the center rack, one sheet at a time. For soft cookies, bake for 7 to 9 minutes, or until just darkening at the edges. For crisp cookies, bake a minute or two longer, or until the edges are golden brown. Let the cookies cool on the sheets, lightly gliding an offset spatula over the cookies to smooth out any air bubbles on the surface.

To decorate the cookies: In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, combine the powdered sugar, egg white and vanilla. Add 2 teaspoons of water and whip on low to combine. When all the sugar is moistened, whip on high for 4 to 5 minutes until smooth, bright white and shiny.

Place the icing in a piping bag with a small open tip and decorate the gingerbread as desired. Allow decorated cookies to dry for 1 to 2 hours before stacking or storing in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Baker's Note: Two teaspoons meringue powder plus 2 tablespoons cold water can be substituted for the egg white in the royal icing. If you are not using your icing right away, cover the bowl with a damp paper towel and a layer of plastic wrap and set it aside at room temperature for up to 1 week.

Recipe reprinted with permission from Bake Your Heat Out: Foolproof Recipes to Level Up Your Home Baking by Dan Langan © 2023. Published by Union Square & Co. Photography © Rikki Snyder.