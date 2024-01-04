The final food recall of 2023 could still be in some people's fridges or freezers, so it's time to check on any raw ground beef you may have on hand to ensure 2024 starts off with safe, healthy meals.

Valley Meats, LLC, has recalled approximately 6,768 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Dec. 31.

"The problem was discovered when the establishment notified FSIS that samples of ground beef products submitted to a third-party laboratory for microbiological analysis tested positive for E. coli O157:H7," the agency wrote.

The items recalled by the Coal Valley, Illinois-based manufacturer were produced Dec. 22, 2023, and shipped to distributors in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan for further distribution to restaurants.

The products subject to this recall bear an establishment number EST. 5712, marked inside the USDA inspection label.

See the full details of all eight recalled products below:

12-pound box package containing "ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES" with product code 1208PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By date Jan. 15, 2024, and time stamps between 7:36:38 a.m. to 08:00:48 a.m.

16-pound box packages containing "ANGUS GROUND BEEF PATTIES" with the product code 1253PL, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By date Jan. 15, 2024, and time stamps between 7:25:50 a.m. to 08:00:36 a.m.

28-pound box package containing "Ground Beef Patties" with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By date Jan. 15, 2024, and time stamps between 12:44:00 p.m. to 12:54:32 p.m.

28-pound box packaging containing "Ground Beef Patties" with product code 72287, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By date Jan. 15, 2024, and time stamp 1:02:55 p.m.

24-pound box packaging containing "Ground Beef Patties" with product code 72284, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By date Jan. 15, 2024, and time stamps between 1:10:09 p.m. to 1:10:17 p.m.

13.5-pound box packaging containing "GROUND BEEF PATTIES" with product code 1103, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, Use By date Jan. 15, 2024, and time stamps between 1:41:55:55 p.m. to 1:57:53 p.m.

20-pound box packaging containing "GROUND BEEF" with product code 8515, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:16:24 p.m. to 1:31:15 p.m.

40-pound box packaging containing "GROUND BEEF" with product code 8020VP, Run No. 3356GRDB, date code 231222, and time stamps between 1:34:54 p.m. to 2:00:49 p.m.

As of time of publication, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Distributors and customers who may have purchased these products are urged by the USDA not to use them or distribute them further.

FSIS is also "concerned that some product may be in institutional or restaurant refrigerators or freezers." The agency urged restaurants and institutions "not to serve these products" and instead throw them away or return the ground beef to the original place of purchase.

Valley Meats did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

People can become ill one to 10 days after consumption of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli bacteria, or STEC bacteria. Symptoms of E. coli bacteria include vomiting or diarrhea (sometimes bloody) that worsens over several days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Most people recover within a week; some may develop a more severe infection.