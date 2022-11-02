This Thanksgiving, amid inflation and rising food prices, shoppers can find savings on meal ingredients thanks to a new promotion from Aldi.

The grocery retailer announced its "Thanksgiving Price Rewind" on Tuesday, which ensures affordable prices on holiday essentials.

ALDI Thanksgiving ingredients and products from Aldi.

"Starting November 2, holiday favorites ranging from appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, will match 2019 prices for discounts of up to 30%," the company said in a press release.

The fast-growing U.S. retailer, which has more than 2,200 stores across 38 states, will add a Thanksgiving Price Rewind icon in local ads to help shoppers identify savings on products like brie, prosciutto, cornbread stuffing, fresh rolls and apple pie.

Editor's Picks

Aldi has been recognized in the past for its efforts to keep costs low for consumers: For five consecutive years, it was ranked No. 1 for price, according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report, Grocery Edition.

"Providing amazing products at the absolute lowest prices is what we've always done, and we know right now that's more important than ever," Dave Rinaldo, president of Aldi U.S., said in a statement. "We expect to welcome tens of millions of customers in our stores this Thanksgiving season, and we want them to know they can count on us. So why not attempt that additional side dish this year, or invite over a few more friends or family members?"