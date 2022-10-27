Chef Andrew Zimmern dropped by "GMA3" recently to grill up a prosciutto-wrapped whole trout stuffed with lemon and herbs.

To complete the meal, Zimmern cooked rice pilaf directly in the hot coals and made a simple blender sauce with garlic and herbs.

Check out his recipe for the delicious dish below, and try it for yourself.

Lemon Rice Pilaf

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 small handful of angel hair pasta, broken into 1-inch lengths (about 1/3 cup)

2 whole garlic cloves, smashed

1/2 cup minced onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

Zest and juice of one lemon

1 cup long grain white rice

2 1/4 cups chicken broth

Herb sauce

1 bunch parsley

1/4 cup fresh dill

1/4 cup fresh tarragon leaves

1 garlic clove

3 scallions, chopped

4 anchovies

2 tablespoons lemon juice, or more to taste

Freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup olive oil

Trout

4 small whole trout, about 14 ounces, cleaned

12 slices prosciutto

Fresh sage sprigs

Fresh thyme sprigs

1 lemon, thinly sliced

Salt and pepper



Directions



Place a medium pot into the coals over medium direct heat and add the oil. Fry the pasta pieces for a few minutes to lightly toast, then add the garlic and onion. When onions are glassy and aromatic, add the salt, lemon zest, rice, chicken stock and half of the lemon juice. Bring to a simmer, stir once, cover and cook for 20 minutes. Let rest off the heat for 10 minutes, remove cover, stir adding remaining lemon juice and reserve.



While the rice is cooking, make the herb sauce. Blend all ingredients until smooth in a blender. Reserve in the refrigerator until ready to use.



Wash and dry each fish. Season with salt and pepper. Stuff each cavity with sage, thyme, and lemon slices.



Lay two or three slices of prosciutto side by side overlapping so they mimic the length of the fish from neck to start of the tail. Lay the fish on the bottom of the prosciutto closest to you. Roll up and away from you, keeping the prosciutto firmly wrapped around the fish. Repeat with remaining fish.



Brush each fish with olive oil.



Cook over hardwood charcoal, high indirect heat, for about 7-8 minutes a side until fish is cooked through and prosciutto is crisped.

