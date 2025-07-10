The Windy City Smokeout is underway in Chicago, and for fans of great barbecue who aren't in town to enjoy, "Good Morning America" is bringing a taste of the food and music festival to your kitchen at home.
Two esteemed pitmasters from restaurants participating in the annual outdoor festival joined "GMA" on Thursday to share some tasty recipes to recreate anytime.
The "GMA" Barbecue Brawl competitors vied for a $10,000 prize for the charity of their choice.
Chef D'Andre Carter of Soul & Smoke from Chicago turned up the heat for Chicago Chefs Cook, which raises money for local and global humanitarian causes, while pitmaster Leslie Roark Scott of Ubons BBQ from Yazoo City, Mississippi, competed for Hogs for the Cause, a charity that helps children fighting brain cancer.
Carter served his buttermilk brined chicken wings with macaroni and cheese and Scott presented her smoked pork steak with slaw.
Ultimately, the judges crowned Carter the 'cue king for his dishes and awarded him with a check for charity.
Impress your barbecue loving friends and family this summer with their full recipes below.
Pork Steak with Creamy Comeback Slaw
Serves 4
Ingredients
Pork steak
4 pork steaks, 1/2 inch thick (about 6 to 8 ounces each)
1/4 cup dry rub (Ubons recommends their Barbeque Princess Dust)
3 cups Ubons barbecue sauce, warmed on the grill
1 cup Ubons Meat Marinade (see below)
Ubons Meat Marinade ingredients
1/2 cup soy sauce
1/2 cup Worcestershire sauce
Juice of 1 lemon
1 tablespoon chopped garlic
Directions
For the marinade: Combine all marinade ingredients in a bowl and mix well.
For the pork steaks: Season pork steaks to taste with Barbeque Princess Dust and let rest at room temperature for 15 to 45 minutes.
Start the steaks on the cooler side of the grill.
While cooking, baste the steaks with Ubons Marinade using a barbecue mop or mister every 5 minutes, flipping before each baste.
After about 20 minutes on the grill (10 minutes per side), begin glazing the steaks with barbecue sauce.
To glaze, dip the steaks into the warmed sauce, return to the grill, and repeat 3 to 5 times, flipping and dipping every 4 to 5 minutes until cooked to desired doneness.
Creamy Comeback Slaw
Makes 6 to 8 servings
Ingredients
1 head cabbage, shredded
2/3 cup mayonnaise
2/3 cup Ubons barbecue sauce
1/2 cup apple cider vinegar
Barbeque Princess Dust, to taste
2 tablespoons everything seasoning
Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
In a large mixing bowl, salt the shredded cabbage and pour in the apple cider vinegar. Let sit for about 20 minutes at room temperature.
Add equal portions of mayonnaise and barbecue sauce. Mix to combine.
Season with Barbeque Princess Dust.
Add everything seasoning to the cabbage and mix well.
Let sit before serving.
Serve with pork steaks.
Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 to 4 days.
Barbecue tips from Ubons chef Leslie:
- Don't add barbecue sauce too early -- its sugar content can cause burning.
- Use a spray bottle filled with apple juice or marinade to keep meat moist and flavorful.
- Pull meat off the grill slightly early to allow for carryover cooking and juicier results.
- Customize your barbecue rubs and sauces with flavors you already love. "Put good stuff with good stuff and you get good stuff."
- Don't forget the sides -- grilled veggies topped with herbs, goat cheese and balsamic can elevate any plate.
Buttermilk Brined Chicken Wings
Serves 4-6
Ingredients
5 pounds chicken wings
For the marinade
1 quart buttermilk
1 cup water
2 1/2 tablespoons kosher salt
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 tablespoon granulated onion
3 tablespoons granulated garlic
2 teaspoons Soul & Smoke Cajun Seasoning Blend
2 tablespoons ground thyme
1 tablespoon ground thyme
1/2 tablespoon ground allspice
Soul & Smoke Original BBQ Sauce, for serving
Directions
Whisk all marinade ingredients in a large bowl until thoroughly combined. This amount will marinate up to 5 pounds of chicken wings.
Place wings in a plastic or glass container and pour marinade over them. Toss to coat, cover and refrigerate for 48 hours.
Do not marinate longer than 2 days or the meat will become too tender and start to break down.
Preheat the grill. Set up a two-zone fire: one high heat zone and one lower, indirect heat zone.
Lightly oil the grill grates to prevent sticking.
Remove wings from the marinade and pat them dry. Discard the marinade.
Grill the wings over indirect heat, turning every 5 to 7 minutes to ensure even cooking and render fat.
Once nearly done, move to the high heat zone to crisp the skin, grilling 3 to 5 minutes per side.
Wings are finished when meat starts pulling from the bone and internal temp reaches 165 F -- about 20 to 35 minutes total cook time.
Serve hot with Soul & Smoke Original BBQ Sauce.
Soul & Smoke tips:
- The 48-hour buttermilk marinade ensures juicy, flavorful wings.
- Use two-zone grilling to control heat -- start low and finish high for the perfect sear.
- Oil the grates, not the wings, to avoid flare-ups and help get beautiful grill marks.
