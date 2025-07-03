What better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than entertaining outside and firing up a grill full of your all-American favorite foods? And "Good Morning America" has the best hacks to keep things clean and easy for everyone.
Building confidence in the kitchen begins with an eagerness to learn and the right tools from actual equipment to expert tips.
That's why "GMA" Food is helping you get back to basics with culinary advice to help simplify the recipe for success in your kitchen.
Easy grilling hacks for summer barbecues
Fire up the barbecue because it's officially grilling season and we have three hacks to simplify your summer outdoor cooking.
Use tin foil and tongs instead of a heavy-duty brush
Female grill master Susie Bulloch -- founder of Hey Grill, Hey -- said to "skip the expensive, dirty, and sometimes dangerous metal grill bristle brushes" suggesting to instead "use a balled up piece of heavy duty tin foil pinched between tongs to clean off your grates."
Use an onion to clean and season the grill
This hack has been all over social media and for good reason, with half and onion, a fork and a flaming hot grill, those grates will be clean in no time.
First get the grill hot to help burn off excess charred bits. Then, using a halved onion, pierce the top at a 45-degree angle with a large barbecue fork and facing the cut side downwards rub it back and forth over the grates to remove built up grime. Plus, the oils and natural flavors of the onion will help preseason the grill ever so slightly.
Use a potato to prevent food from sticking to the grill
Similar to the sliced onion hack, using a fork stuck in the top of a potato with the cut side down, rub the potato over the hot, clean grill and the starches will coat the grates to help prevent proteins from sticking.
Skewers stop food from slipping through grill grates
An earlier version of this story was originally published July 8, 2021.