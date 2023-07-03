Don't use a wire grill brush to clean your grill -- use an onion instead. Like many food experts who have previously shared this knowledge on social media, Costello shared the simple tactic step-by-step: "Heat your grill to a high temperature. Pierce the onion half with a fork and rub the cut-side down along the grill grates. The onion's juices will release and produce steam to remove the charred bit of debris on the grill grates."