Bojangles is beloved for its fast causal Southern food, and now the brand is brewing up a sweet new boozy concoction.

The popular North Carolina-born restaurant chain announced the launch of Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea as part of a new collaboration with the Boone, North Carolina-based Appalachian Mountain Brewery.

The new adult-only drink combines Bojangles' expert knowledge of steeped sweet tea and AMB's award-winning brewing.

Fans are already clamoring online over the exciting new collaboration. "I am speechless," one creator and seltzer connoisseur commented on the Instagram post unveiling the news.

Although the regional restaurant chain only spans 28.85% of the U.S., the easy-drinking, refreshing hard tea will be available at participating retailers this March, and not on menus at any Bojangles restaurants.

The refreshing drink will come in a 12-pack,12 ounce cans and individual 16-ounce cans at independent retailers and chains like Circle K, QT, Sheetz, Spinx, Harris Teeter, ingles, Lowes, Walmart, Food Lion and other retailers in North and South Carolina.

Bojangles, Appalachian Mountain Brewing Bojangles and Appalachian Mountain Brewing created a hard sweet tea coming out in March.

Jackie Woodward, chief marketing officer at Bojangles, said in a statement that the partnership with AMB "was a natural fit" to craft the restaurant chain's iconic iced tea into a hard tea for fans of legal drinking age.

"AMB couldn't be more excited to collaborate with such an iconic Carolina company," Nathan Kelischek, AMB founder and brewmaster said in a press release. "Bojangles sweet tea is a staple across the South and has earned its 'legendary' title. AMB has always been dedicated to making the highest quality craft beer and cider, and the same can be said for this authentic Bojangles Hard Sweet Tea. We are excited to continue to share our craft in innovative, new ways."