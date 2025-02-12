Valentine's Day may be coming up, but we're breaking up... with dairy!
Author and chef Bailey Ruskus, also known as Chef Bai, is showing us how to swap dairy for dairy-free options. She recently dropped by "GMA3" to share two delicious recipes from her cookbook, "Breaking Up With Dairy."
Chef Bai's Whole Milk
Ingredients
1 cup cashews, soaked in hot water for 15 minutes, then drained
2 pitted medjool dates
Pinch of pink salt
3 cups filtered water
Directions
Combine everything in a high-powered blender and blend on high speed for 60 seconds. Pour into a 32-ounce jar and store in the fridge for 5 to 7 days. Use it as a heavy cream or whole milk replacement in your favorite recipes. Or dunk a cookie into it!
Chef Bai's Oat Chocolate Put-On-Everything Sauce
Ingredients
2 cups no-strain almond milk or coconut milk
3/4 cup unsweetened cacao powder
1/4 cup pure maple syrup
2 teaspoons oat flour
Directions
Combine all the ingredients in a medium-size saucepan over medium-low heat, and whisk well. Cook, stirring periodically, for 13 to 15 minutes; if at some point it gets too hot and bubbles over, just lower the heat a bit and whisk to reduce the bubbles. It will reduce a bit and thicken as it cooks.
Remove from the heat and let cool completely. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for 7 days. Store in a squirt bottle for easy pouring over ice cream and into milk for the perfect chocolate milk. This will thicken a bit but will still pour beautifully once it's chilled.
