Sofia Produce, LLC, which does business under the name "Trufresh", is recalling all sizes of its fresh cantaloupes sold with the "Malichita" label due to potential salmonella contamination, according to a company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website Wednesday.

The cantaloupes were distributed directly in states including Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas and Florida, the Nogales, Arizona-based company said.

The recalled cantaloupes were distributed between Oct. 16-23, 2023, and were sold in retail produce markets and packaged in cardboard containers containing the "Malichita" label, according to the company's announcement.

In its announcement, Trufresh said it initiated the voluntary recall after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency initiated its own recall earlier this month of cantaloupes packaged with the same Malichita label, due to possible salmonella contamination.

In Canada, the recalled cantaloupes were distributed in Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Quebec and "possibly other provinces and territories," the Canadian government said.

Salmonella "is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems," according to the FDA. Symptoms of salmonella include nausea, diarrhea, fever, vomiting and abdominal pain.

There have so far been no illnesses reported with the recalled cantaloupes, according to Trufresh.

The recalled cantaloupes each have a PLU sticker with the word Malichita on top and the number 4050 on the bottom, along with the words "Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique," according to the company's announcement.

Sofia Produce, LLC, announced a recall of cantaloupes labeled with the "Malichita" label. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

In addition to being distributed in Canada and 10 U.S. states, the company noted the recalled cantaloupes may have also reached consumers in other states through sales at "retail produce markets."

Trufresh has advised consumers to check if they have the recalled products, and to not "consume, serve, use, sell or distribute" the recalled products if so.

Consumers who have recalled cantaloupes can either throw them out or return them to the location where they purchased them. Consumers who experience health issues should contact a health care provider.

Customers may also contact Trufesh representative Rafael Roiz at 520-394-7370, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT, for more information.