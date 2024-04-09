Singer Carnie Wilson, who is best known for being part of the music group Wilson Phillips, is starring in a brand new cooking show that combines mouth-watering recipes with memorable celebrity guests.

Her new show, "Sounds Delicious with Carnie Wilson," premieres Tuesday, April 16 on AXS TV.

Wilson recently dropped by "GMA3" to share one of her delicious recipes.

Carnie's Salmon with Mango Avocado Salsa

Ingredients for Salmon:

Four 6 oz. salmon filets of even thickeness, skinless and boneless even thickness (preferably wild Alaska)

1 1/2 tsps. Herbs de Provence

1 1/2 tsps. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

2 tsps. rice wine vinegar

Juice of one lemon

6 tsps. unsalted butter

Drizzle of olive oil for each piece of salmon

1 lemon cut in half to finish squeezing after cooking

Ingredients for Rice:

1 cup long grain white rice

1 cup water

1 cup chicken broth

1 tbsp. butter

1 tsp. salt

Ingredients for Mango Avocado Salsa:

1 large mango, cut into 1/2 inch chunks

1/4 cup red onion, finely chopped

1 small jalapeñ, finely chopped

2 tbsps. red bell pepper, diced

1 big ripe avocado

Juice of one lime

1/2 tsp. salt or more to taste

1/8 tsp. pepper

Directions for Rice:

Bring one cup water, chicken broth, 1 tsp. salt and 1 tbsp. of botter to a boil.

Sitr in rice and lower heat. Cover then let cook for about 15 minutes.

Remove from heat and let it sit on the sotve for about 10 minutes without opening the lid.

Set aside and keep warm.

Optional: Stir in 1 tbsp. of butter immediately before serving.

Directions for Salmon:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Place salmon filets in a 9 x 11 baking dish - big enough to fit all six pieces.

Drizzle with olive oil.

Sprinkle salmon filets evenly with salt, pepper, Herbs de Provence.

Squeeze lemon juice over filets, and sprinkle with rice vinegar.

Place two small pieces of butter per fillet on top.

Bake for about 12-15 minutes, depending on thickness, until cooked through in the middle, but not overcooked.

Directions for Salsa:

Combine all ingredients in a bowl gently, adding in avocado and lime juice last.

Tips for Serving:

Plate salmon on top of rice with salsa on the side.

Optional: Squeeze a hint of lime into the rice and a little more butter, if you want extra taste.