The holiday season is upon us and there is no better way to celebrate than with family, friends and of course, food. Chef Bren Herrera is the host of Cleo TV's "Culture Kitchen," and recently dropped by "GMA3" to share a couple of recipes that are perfect for the holiday season, and celebrate her Afro-Latina heritage.

Lollipop Lamb Chops with Mint and Parsley Relish

Ingredients:

8 bone-in lollipop lamb chops

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Pinch of cayenne pepper

Olive oil

1 tbsp. butter

For the Mint Relish:

1/2 cup fresh mint, minced

1/2 cup curly parsley, minced

3-4 cloves minced or pressed garlic

2 tbsps. Champagne vinegar

2 tsps. Agave or orange blossom honey

2 tbsps. olive oil

Kosher salt

Black pepper

Directions:

Season the lamb chops with salt and pepper.

Heat a medium to large cast iron skillet over high heat. Drizzle with oil and butter. Once the butter melts, place the lamb chops in the skillet.

Sear the lamb chops on each side until golden brown. Cook to your desired internal temperature and remove to rest for 5-10 minutes.

While lamb chops are resting, make the mint relish. Add all of the ingredients into a medium bowl, mix to combine and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve the lamb chops with mint relish and enjoy.

Butternut Squash Puree with Sage, Pomegranate and Pistachios

Ingredients:

1 medium butternut squash, peeled and cut into chunks

3/4 cup coconut milk

1/2 stick softened butter

1 tsp. light brown sugar

1 tsp. maple syrup

1/4 tsp. liquid smoke

A few drops of Angostura or walnut bitters

1/2 tsp. chopped fresh sage plus whole leaves for garnish

Kosher salt

1/2 cup toasted and crushed pistachios

1/4 cup pomegranate arils

Directions:

Place butternut squash in a large pot and cover with water and salt to taste. Simmer or bring to a medium boil and cook until tender then strain.

Add the squash into a blender along with coconut milk, brown sugar, maple syrup, liquid smoke, bitters, sage, salt to taste, and half of the pistachios.

Blend the butternut squash until smooth and fluffy. You want it to be whipped and airy. For a chunkier texture, mash using a potato masher, leaving chunkier forms.

Pour the butternut squash into a large serving vessel and sprinkle with remaining pistachios, pomegranates, and garnish with fresh sage.