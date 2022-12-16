Seasons eatings are on the menu at this Florida-based Asian bistro where Santa comes in sushi form.

Wave Asian Bistro and Sushi has become well known for its inventive rolls like Baby Yoda and a fish-filled take on a "Crunchwrap Supreme."

The restaurant recently shared a video with "Good Morning America" to show how they slice and shape the ahi tuna, crab salad, rice, carrot and nori combination to create the face of Saint Nick.

The restaurant also has other creative culinary iterations on the menu in for the holiday season.