Chef Chris Valdes is Miami-born author, chef and celebrity caterer, known for being a finalist on Food Network's Star and Star Salvation.

He joins us in the "GMA3" kitchen to make his Spanish-style tortillas, one of his favorite latin-inspired dishes from his cookbook, “One With The Kitchen."

Chef Chris Valdes' Miami Tortilla Española

Ingredients

Serves 4 to 6

1/4 cup olive oil

4 medium russet potatoes, peeled, and thinly sliced

1 sweet plantain, medium dice

1 medium onion, peeled, and thinly sliced

1 medium green bell pepper, medium dice

½ chorizo, diced

6 large eggs, beaten

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

1. Preheat the oven to 350°F.

2. Heat oil over medium-high heat in a 10" saute pan. Add potatoes, sweet plantain, onions, peppers, chorizo, and cook until potatoes and plantains are cooked and brown for about 15 minutes.

3. In a large bowl, add eggs, a pinch of salt and pepper, and whisk. Add the whisked eggs to the pan. Bake until eggs are firm and golden brown, about 20 minutes.