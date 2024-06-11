A James Beard award-winning chef is getting ready to go international with his fast-casual restaurant.
Chef JJ Johnson dropped by "GMA3" recently to share his crispy fish bowl recipe, that can be found at "Fieldtrip," with locations in New York, and now the Bahamas.
Crispy Fish Bowl
Cornmeal Crusted Snapper Ingredients:
1 snapper filet
1 egg white
Salt (for snapper marinade)
2/3 cup cornmeal
1/3 cup potato starch
1 tsp. paprika (smoked)
1 tsp. salt (for spice mixture)
1/2 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. onion powder
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/2 tsp. cayenne
Canola oil
Directions:
Marinate the fish in the egg white and salt.
In a separate bowl, mix together cornmeal, flour, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne, and salt.
Dredge the marinated snapper in the cornmeal and spice mixture.
Fry the marinated and dredged snapper in a dutch oven in about two inches of canola oil until it is golden brown; about two minutes on each side.
Tarter Sauce Ingredients:
1 cup mayo
1 shallot
1 lemon
1 tbsp. dijon
Fresh dill
3/4 tbsp. capers, chopped
3/4 tbsp. chopped Gherkins
Salt
Directions:
Mix all ingredients together in a bowl and chill.
Herbed Rice Ingredients:
1 cup long grain rice
1 1/2 cup water
2 garlic cloves
1/2 chopped white onion
Chopped fresh herbs (parsley, scallions)
Sliced lemon
Directions:
Rinse rice until the water runs clear (usually about 1-6 times depending on the rice, preference and your patience)
Pour the rinsed rice into a heavy bottomed pot and add 1 and 1/2 cups water to the pot.
Add in the garlic and onion; these will remain in the pot the entire time the rice is cooking.
Bring water to a boil; reduce heat to low, cover and cook until all the water is absorbed. About 20 minutes for white rice, 30 for brown. Never stir your rice.
Once water is absorbed, the rice is cooked. Remove the heat and let sit for a few minutes, this allows the rice to cool and firm.
Discard the onion and garlic.
Top with fresh herbs and sliced lemon.